Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Saturday advised chief minister Omar Abdullah not to waste time, resources and energy on things like statehood restoration, which have already been promised by PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. The other day Omar Abdullah’s cabinet passed a resolution on restoration of statehood. Don’t waste time on things already ‘granted’: BJP leader Kavinder tells CM Omar

Gupta said, “The CM is good at staging dramas because what is the fun of wasting time on things which the centre has principally agreed upon and the powers to take action also lies with the same.”

He said there are many vital issues and problems with which the J&K is confronting but instead of focusing on those significant matters, the newly elected CM finds it convenient to play politics on the issue which at the first place is no issue at all.

Kavinder said PM Modi has proved time and again that whatever has been promised to the people will be fulfilled and restoring statehood is also among those promises which will soon become a reality therefore whatever Omar wants to showcase in the aforesaid matter is merely a futile exercise because apparently it seems that he wants to take credit for the decision taken by the Modi government at the top level.

He reiterated the commitment of the BJP-led government to the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir, urging all political stakeholders to prioritize the interests of the people over divisive politics.