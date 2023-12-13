Dowry death case: Chargesheet filed against victim’s spouse, in-laws

The police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against five accused in dowry death case of a young pregnant woman in Samba district’s Redwan village in June this year. Samba SSP Benam Tosh said the five accused, including the husband, had been arrested and are in jail on judicial remand.

The deceased, Jyoti Devi, 24, with eight months pregnancy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of her in-laws in Redwan village of Ramgarh sector on June 22 this year.

“Police had initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the actual cause of the woman’s death, whose marriage was solemnised just one-and-half-year ago,” said Samba SSP Benam Tosh.

“The woman with her unborn child had died under mysterious circumstances. Police had conducted inquest, collected scientific, documentary and oral evidence and concluded that it was a dowry death case,” he said.

“The deceased was subjected to cruelty and harassment by her in-laws, including her husband Kala Ram. Police have now converted inquest proceedings into FIR No.69/2023 under sections 304-B and 313 of the IPC,” he said.

“We have proved offence against the five accused and produced a chargesheet before the court of additional special mobile magistrate, Samba, for judicial determination,” said the SSP.

The five accused have been identified as Kala Ram, his brothers Satpal, and Parshotam Lal, alias Bodh Raj, besides his mother Darshana Devi and Satpal’s wife Lovely Rani.