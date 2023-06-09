The Division number 2 police booked an Amritsar resident and his parents for calling off wedding with a city-based woman after the latter’s family allegedly did not met their demand for dowry. Dowry demand: Amritsar man booked for calling off wedding with city woman

The accused, identified as Gursahib Singh of Urban Estate at Ram Teerath Road in Amritsar, his parents Paramjit Singh and Narinder Kaur, had demanded cash and a luxury car in the dowry.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Varinder Kumar of Field Ganj in Ludhiana.

Kumar stated that they had fixed the marriage of his niece with the accused, Gursahib, on October 2, 2022.

On the day of the wedding, the accused demanded ₹20 lakh and a luxury car and threatened to call off the marriage if their demand was not fulfilled. As they were unable to fulfil their demand, the marriage was cancelled.

Kumar said that as the marriage was called off, they suffered social harassment and his niece went into depression.

Sub-inspector Didar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kumar had filed a complaint on October 7, 2022. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

The accused have been booked under sections 417 (cheating), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.