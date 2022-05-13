Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dowry harassment: Woman force-fed poison, husband among 5 booked in Ludhiana
Dowry harassment: Woman force-fed poison, husband among 5 booked in Ludhiana

Five days after a woman was force-fed a poisonous substance for not accepting their dowry demand, police booked her husband and four in-laws in Ludhiana
The Ludhiana-based victim was allegedly being harassed for dowry.She had to be referred to PGIMER after being force fed poison. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 13, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five days after a woman was force-fed a poisonous substance for not accepting their dowry demand, police booked her husband and four in-laws on Thursday.

The accused are Kesar Rehman of Meharban, his brother Faizal Rehman, sister Afsana, relatives Gulab Shah and Mohammad Amir.

The victim, Chandani, 24, said that her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry from her parents. “On May 5, the accused asked me to demand 1 lakh from my father. When I refused, they started harassing me. Two days later, they overpowered me and poured a poisonous substance in my mouth. Our neighbours heard my cries, and informed my parents who rushed me to the hospital.”

She was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 328(causing hurt by means of poison) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

