Dowry harassment: Woman force-fed poison, husband among 5 booked in Ludhiana
Five days after a woman was force-fed a poisonous substance for not accepting their dowry demand, police booked her husband and four in-laws on Thursday.
The accused are Kesar Rehman of Meharban, his brother Faizal Rehman, sister Afsana, relatives Gulab Shah and Mohammad Amir.
The victim, Chandani, 24, said that her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry from her parents. “On May 5, the accused asked me to demand ₹1 lakh from my father. When I refused, they started harassing me. Two days later, they overpowered me and poured a poisonous substance in my mouth. Our neighbours heard my cries, and informed my parents who rushed me to the hospital.”
She was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
Assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 328(causing hurt by means of poison) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday. Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that ₹1 lakh was also recovered from his possession. In-charge of CIA staff 2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off. During questioning, Randeep revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.
-
Madhya Pradesh woman murdered at home. Police said she was brutalised
Bhopal/Chhindwara: A woman found dead in her house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday is suspected to have been beaten up, sexually assaulted and brutalised before she was killed, police said on Thursday. Her husband was in the house when the woman's body was discovered but was too drunk to give his statement, a police officer said. The autopsy report indicated that the woman was brutally beaten up and she was brutalised.
-
A resident of Uttar Pradesh was booked on Thursday for duping a city resident out of ₹99,000 around nine months on the pretext of verifying his credit card. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Manjot Singh, 30, of Subhash Nagar. He said that he received a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of State Bank of India's Civil Lines Branch.
-
Ludhiana | 4 days on, gangster’s aide held for opening fire at house, injuring man
Four days after gangster Puneet Bains and his aides opened fire at a house in New Shastri Nagar and injured an onlooker, police arrested an accused on Wednesday. Crime Investigation Agency (, Staff 1) in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said Bangala was arrested on Tibba Road on the basis of a tip-off.
-
Ludhiana | Hike price of platform tickets: GRP tells railway authorities
After a recent explosion at the Punjab Police's intelligence wing in Mohali sent shock waves across the state, the Government Railway Police took stock of security arrangements at the railway station and asked authorities check overcrowding at platforms. The GRP has recommended increasing the price of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 to discourage loitering at the station, and to change the designated platform for weekly trains, which ferry migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
