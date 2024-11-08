DPR for Dal Lake’s conservation to be ready in one and half months

The administration has urged the Bengaluru-based lake conservationist Anand Malligavad to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for Dharamshala’s Dal Lake conservation. After the lake went dry last month, the Kangra administration contacted Malligavad, a techie-turned-lake-conservationist, who has successfully revitalised several water bodies in Bengaluru and invited him to visit the lake. (HT File)

This comes a few days after Anand Malligavad, known as the “Lake Man of India” surveyed the lake. The report will be prepared within one and a half months.

Deputy chief whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Thursday said that Malligavad conducted an in-depth study of the lake’s water leakage issues during his inspection and provided recommendations to the district administration officials.

The lake's desiccation has drawn strong reactions from locals due to its religious significance for the community.

Pathania stated that chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed departmental officers to take effective measures for the beautification and conservation of Dal Lake. In response, the government invited Anand Malligavad to inspect the lake. Malligavad has now assured the government that he will prepare and submit the detailed project report (DPR) within one and a half months.

He also said that appropriate measures will also be taken for the conservation of other historical ponds in the state.

Pathania emphasised that Dal Lake holds significant tourism potential and to support its beautification, a development committee will be formed. This committee will include residents, ensuring that steps taken for the lake’s beautification and conservation align with the committee’s recommendations.

Located 1,775 m above sea level amid thick cedar forest, the lake that once had crystal clear water is dying a slow death. The waterbody, which is situated 11 km from Dharamshala near the village of Tota Rani on Mcleodganj-Naddi road, has gradually lost its storage capacity due to rapid silting and continuous seepage. It has further affected the flora and fauna in its catchment areas.