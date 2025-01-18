Dr Ambedkar Nagar govt school starts double shifts to tackle space crunch

After months of delays, the education department has finally taken action to address the space crisis at the Government Primary School in Dr Ambedkar Nagar. A letter issued on Friday mandates the primary and senior secondary school running in the same building, to operate in double shifts until further notice. Sitting arrangements for students have been made outside in the cold at Government Primary School, Ambedkar Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The move comes after students were forced to attend classes outdoors in freezing weather due to a shortage of classrooms. Previously, the school operated in a single shift, accommodating both primary and secondary students. The situation worsened last month when two unsafe classrooms were demolished, leaving the primary school with just three functional rooms for its 535 students.

Head teacher Gurmeet Chauhan was vocal about the urgent need for additional classrooms. “We have 16 sections, including kindergarten, but only three classrooms were available after the demolition. Though construction of one new room has started, it’s insufficient for our increasing number of students,” she explained.

The problem was particularly acute during recent foggy mornings, with students struggling to concentrate in the cold.

Kindergarten students have been the worst affected. A total of 110 nursery, lower kindergarten, and upper kindergarten students are currently squeezed into a single classroom, creating constant disruptions. “With nine classrooms from the senior secondary section now allotted to us, we can finally give each section its own space. However, kindergarten classes will still have to share one room,” said Chauhan.

The decision to introduce double shifts has been welcomed by staff as end-of-term exams approach, starting on January 24. “This arrangement will help us manage better during the exam season,” Chauhan added.

District education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, acknowledged the challenges and assured long-term solutions. “This was a necessary step. We will now focus on strengthening the foundation of the new building to allow for additional rooms and floors. Once completed, the primary and senior secondary schools can revert to a single-shift schedule. Grants for this expansion will also be arranged,” she said.