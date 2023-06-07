Baba Farid University of Health Sciences gets new vice-chancellor

:Punjab Government on Tuesday appointed Dr Rajeev Sood as the as the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Dr Rajeev Sood

A notification in this regard was released after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit cleared the file regarding appointment of Sood.

Dr Sood has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

According to a statement from the governor’s house, Dr Sood has an extensive experience spanning 40 years in medical practice and has a rich administrative experience in various capacities.

His teaching experience includes 26 years. He has been the dean of PGIMER, Delhi, for over five years and founder dean of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) for over a year.

He has been attached to Parliament as uro consultant for 10 years and to the President for five years.

Dr Sood graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and did MS (general surgery) from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and PGMIER-Delhi and subsequently did MCh(Urology) from AIIMS, New Delhi.

Dr Sood was awarded the prestigious Dr BC Roy National Award in the medical field in 2017.

A search committee led by chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua had shortlisted five medical professionals for the VC’s post and sent the names to the governor for selection.

In July last year, the post of the VC had fallen vacant following eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation who had decided to leave the post after facing humiliation on the hands on then health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra who during a visit to the varsity had asked the VC to lie on a dirty bed.