Dr Sushil Mahi is new Chandigarh medical superintendent

With Dr VK Nagpal moving on to a new role as the additional director general, health services, Haryana, the Chandigarh health department has appointed Dr Sushil Kumar Mahi of Haryana as joint principal medical officer-cum-medical superintendent, UT, on deputation basis. According to orders, Dr Sushil Mahi has been appointed initially for one year or till his services are required by the Chandigarh administration, whichever is earlier. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to orders, he has been appointed initially for one year or till his services are required by the Chandigarh administration, whichever is earlier. A panel was called from Haryana to decide the name of the next medical superintendent.

Dr Nagpal had been associated with the health department in Chandigarh for the past 10 years, serving as deputy medical superintendent, medical superintendent as well as project manager of the State AIDS Control Society.