DRI nabs 2 for smuggling leopard skin in Chandigarh

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an illegal leopard skin smuggling racket and arrested two suspected traffickers from Chandigarh in connection with the case. The operation was carried out by the DRI’s Chandigarh regional unit in coordination with its Ludhiana zonal unit. The leopard skin could have been sourced from Himachal Pradesh, say officials. (HT File)

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials laid a trap by posing as potential buyers. The accused, hailing from Jaipur and Udaipur, had reportedly arrived in the city to sell leopard skins, allegedly sourced from Himachal Pradesh. As soon as the traffickers produced the contraband, DRI officers moved in and apprehended them on the spot.

The seized skin was protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Act, the officials said. The duo were produced before the chief judicial magistrate on Friday, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the illegal trade of protected wildlife species, the officials said.