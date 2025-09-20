Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

DRI nabs 2 for smuggling leopard skin in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 08:06 am IST

The DRI has arrested two suspected traffickers in Chandigarh for illegal leopard skin smuggling, seizing skins sourced from Himachal Pradesh.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an illegal leopard skin smuggling racket and arrested two suspected traffickers from Chandigarh in connection with the case. The operation was carried out by the DRI’s Chandigarh regional unit in coordination with its Ludhiana zonal unit.

The leopard skin could have been sourced from Himachal Pradesh, say officials. (HT File)
The leopard skin could have been sourced from Himachal Pradesh, say officials. (HT File)

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials laid a trap by posing as potential buyers. The accused, hailing from Jaipur and Udaipur, had reportedly arrived in the city to sell leopard skins, allegedly sourced from Himachal Pradesh. As soon as the traffickers produced the contraband, DRI officers moved in and apprehended them on the spot.

The seized skin was protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Act, the officials said. The duo were produced before the chief judicial magistrate on Friday, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the illegal trade of protected wildlife species, the officials said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / DRI nabs 2 for smuggling leopard skin in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On