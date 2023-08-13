8 held with 4 leopard skins in Srinagar

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized four leopard skins and apprehended eight people from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, involved in the illegal wildlife trade, officials said on Sunday. The recovered leopard skins. (ANI)

DRI officials said that investigation suggested that the leopards were poached from Ladakh, Doda and Uri.

Officers of DRI posed as prospective buyers of the leopard skin and a detailed plan was made to track the accused.

After several rounds of negotiations, the sellers first brought the skin of a leopard to a pre-designated place in Srinagar near Dalgate. Officers on surveillance intercepted a person who was carrying a leopard skin. On the basis of his information, another accomplice was also intercepted at a public place in Srinagar, mentioned the official statement from the DRI.

After securing the first catch, the rounds of intense negotiations were continued with another gang of sellers. After overnight negotiations, the sellers finally agreed to bring 3 leopard skins.

A total of 8 persons involved in this illegal trading of wildlife, including one serving police constable, was intercepted and a total of 4 skins of leopard were recovered.

The subject 4 leopard skins were seized under the provision of section 50(1)(c) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended.

The seized contraband and the 8 persons who committed the offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 were handed over to the officials of Department of Wild Life Protection, Jammu and Kashmir after initial seizure proceedings under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, said the statement.