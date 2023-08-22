News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drive against unauthorised tags, tinted glasses launched in Ludhiana

Drive against unauthorised tags, tinted glasses launched in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2023 11:21 PM IST

The police officials have been asked to issue challans to the violators and remove unauthorised tags and tinted glasses from vehicles during the drive launched in Ludhiana

The Khanna and Ludhiana police have initiated a drive against tinted glasses and unauthorised tags on vehicles.

The police officials have been asked to issue challans to the violators and remove unauthorised tags and tinted glasses from vehicles during the drive launched on Monday.

Khanna deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Pawanjit said the police have issued as many as seven challans in one day to the violators for pasting unauthorised tags.

Stressing that unauthorised tags were a threat to the law and order situation in the city, he said some people have pasted unauthorised tags, including VVIP, police, army and press on the vehicles without permission.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Traffic) Sameer Verma said that a drive is on against such violations in Ludhiana. Apart from it, the traffic police have initiated a drive against underage driving and modified silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles also.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
