Driver dead as truck overturns in Ludhiana

A truck driver lost his life in an accident near the Urna turn on the Machhiwara-Samrala road after his vehicle turned over in a bid to avoid a stray animal late on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh, 31, a resident of Lehra Dhurkot in Rampura Phul, Bathinda. Passersby toiled hard to rescue him but were unsuccessful. After six hours of struggle and assistance from a crane, the body of Ranjit Singh was retrieved from the cabin. (HT Photo)

Assistant sub-inspector Pawanjeet Singh said Ranjit Singh was transporting paper from Gujarat to Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. When he reached near Urna turn, a stray animal suddenly appeared on the road, causing the truck to overturn. The police, upon reaching the spot, discovered Ranjit Singh trapped inside the cabin.

Passersby toiled hard to rescue him but were unsuccessful. After six hours of struggle and assistance from a crane, his body was retrieved from the cabin. The family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to Kesar Singh, father of the deceased, Ranjit was the sole breadwinner of the family. He was the only son with three sisters. He is survived by wife and two young children. Kesar Singh, who suffers from respiratory issues, said the family has been left devastated by the tragic loss.

The police have initiated legal proceedings based on the father’s statement.