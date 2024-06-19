 Drone, 1 kg heroin seized in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Drone, 1 kg heroin seized in Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2024 06:50 AM IST

As much as 570-gm heroin and a bullet were found near Kahangarh village while a drone and 550-gm heroin were seized near Roranwala village of Amritsar.

A drone, more than 1 kg of heroin and a bullet have been seized at two places near the Pakistan border in Amritsar, officials said on Tuesday.

A drone and heroin seized by the BSF and police personnel in Amritsar.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 570 grams of heroin and a bullet of a 9x19 mm calibre weapon near Kahangarh village in Amritsar during a search operation on Monday night, a spokesperson of the force said.

Near Roranwala village in Amritsar, the BSF and the Punjab Police seized a China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 550 grams on Monday evening, an official said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Drone, 1 kg heroin seized in Amritsar
