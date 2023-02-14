Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drone seized from Jammu outskirts

Drone seized from Jammu outskirts

Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:32 AM IST

The drone was observed flying on the outskirts of Bandrali village in Bishnah area late on Sunday night, they said. The villagers immediately informed the police when they saw the quadcopter flying over the hamlet.

Police have seized a drone flying on the city’s outskirts, triggering panic among local residents, officials said on Monday. (HT File)
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

The drone was seized. Investigations revealed that it was being used to film a wedding ceremony. Further investigation is underway, Bishnah police station SHO Vikram Sharma told PTI.

Over the past few years, terror outfits have used drones to ferry weapons, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics from across the border.

Story Saved
