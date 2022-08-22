Drop in rain activity brings prices of seasonal vegetables down in Chandigarh
With the weather conditions in Punjab stabilising after heavy rainfall in July, the price of seasonal vegetables has come down in apni mandis
With the weather conditions in Punjab stabilising after heavy rainfall in July, the price of seasonal vegetables has come down in apni mandis.
Staples, such as onion and tomato, have also become cheaper as supply has improved. Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi Harpreet Singh said, “Light rain is good for locally grown vegetables as heavy rain may damage them. The region has received light rain in August, which has brought down the prices of bottle gourd and brinjal to ₹10 per kg. The price of lady finger is also ₹40 per kg, which is low for this time of the year.”
The price of onion and tomato has also dropped to ₹5 and ₹10 per kg, respectively. Singh said with the supply of onions improving, the wholesale price of onions has come down to ₹13-14 per kg, the lowest this year. The price of potatoes remained consistent at ₹25 per kg, which is also lower than normal.
Cauliflower prices double
However, some season vegetables such as cabbage and cauliflower have become more expensive. The price of cauliflowers has increased from ₹50 per kg to ₹90 per kg. The price jumped by ₹20 over the last week.
On the reason for the rise in prices of cauliflowers, officials said, “Cauliflower is being brought into the city from places like Himachal Pradesh that have had spells of heavy rain over the last few days, which has affected supply.”
Cabbage is also being brought from other states, but the locally grown crop is expected to enter the market after monsoons, which will bring down the prices.
