Droupadi Murmu’s victory is certain: Jai Ram in Baddi
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, members of state cabinet, MoS Arjun Singh Meghwal, MPs and BJP MLAs from the state accorded a grand welcome to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu at a function in Solan’s Baddi on Friday.
Jai Ram said that the victory of Murmu is certain. He said Murmu has set an excellent example for all sections of society throughout her life. “Her efforts for the development of tribal areas, education of girls and balanced development of all sections of the society are highly commendable,” the CM added.
Anurag said the selection of a woman belonging to a tribal community for the election of the President is a reflection of the progressive thinking of the BJP.
Murmu, meanwhile, said the history and tradition of Himachal have been glorious and the state is showing the way to the country in various parameters of development.
She said her aim is to ensure the upliftment of people by working towards infrastructure development at the grassroots level.
Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj presented a detailed introduction of the political life of Presidential candidate Murmu.
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, his deputy Hans Raj, BJP’s national mahila morcha head Vanati Srinivasan were also present on the occasion.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics