Drug case probe: Majithia appears before new-look SIT, grilled for nearly 6 hours

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a drug case against him. Majithia is said to have been questioned for nearly six hours by the SIT.

Notably, this is the first time that Majithia appeared before the new-look SIT, headed by DIG Harcharan Bhullar. DIG Bhullar, who is the Patiala Range DIG, took over the reins of the three-member SIT after former DIG MS Chhina, who was heading the team, attained the age of superannuation on December 31.

The other two team members were also replaced with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and SP Yogesh Sharma.

This is the fifth SIT probing the matter.

It was after going through all the details of the case afresh that Majithia was summoned by the new SIT chief.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. The action was taken on the 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state crime branch at its Mohali police station.

Appearing before the SIT, Majithia said: “The previous Congress government has also tried to keep me inside the jail, but I got bail from the high court. If CM Bhagwant Mann wants to arrest me, he will have to file a fresh false case (against me) otherwise it will be impossible. No SIT has been able to arrest me since 2021.”

Asserting that it was clear that the AAP government was not ready to listen to anyone, Majithia said “Bhagwant Mann is following a single agenda: to implicate me in a drugs case by hook or crook. Immense pressure is being put on police officers and repeated SITs have been formed to “procure” the desired results.”