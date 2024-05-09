Drug convict nabbed by Panchkula police 16 years after jumping parole

Police on Tuesday arrested a drug convict who jumped parole 16 years ago. A Panchkula court on Wednesday sent the accused Baljit to judicial custody. (iStock)

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2008, the convict, Baljit, hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, was found working at a liquor shop there.

As per police, Baljeet was caught with 3 kg cannabis in Panchkula on February 25, 2004, and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 5 police station.

In 2005, a local court had sentenced him to 10 years in jail, along with ₹1 lakh fine. Subsequently, he jumped parole and was declared a PO in 2008. The police department had also announced a cash reward of ₹5,000 for his arrest. A local court on Wednesday sent him to judicial custody.