 Drug convict nabbed by Panchkula police 16 years after jumping parole - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Drug convict nabbed by Panchkula police 16 years after jumping parole

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 09, 2024 09:06 AM IST

In 2005, a local court had sentenced accused Baljit to 10 years in jail, along with ₹1 lakh fine; subsequently, he jumped parole and was declared a PO in 2008

Police on Tuesday arrested a drug convict who jumped parole 16 years ago.

A Panchkula court on Wednesday sent the accused Baljit to judicial custody. (iStock)
A Panchkula court on Wednesday sent the accused Baljit to judicial custody. (iStock)

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2008, the convict, Baljit, hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, was found working at a liquor shop there.

As per police, Baljeet was caught with 3 kg cannabis in Panchkula on February 25, 2004, and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 5 police station.

In 2005, a local court had sentenced him to 10 years in jail, along with 1 lakh fine. Subsequently, he jumped parole and was declared a PO in 2008. The police department had also announced a cash reward of 5,000 for his arrest. A local court on Wednesday sent him to judicial custody.

Drug convict nabbed by Panchkula police 16 years after jumping parole

