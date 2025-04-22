Drug peddler shot dead in encounter, 2 aides held in Jalandhar

An alleged drug peddler was killed and two of his aides arrested on Monday in an encounter with the Jalandhar rural police, said officials. Jalandhar police said they seized a .30-bore pistol, 100hm heroin and a motorcycle during the operation. (HT Photo)

Police said they seized a .30-bore pistol, 100hm heroin and a motorcycle during the operation.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi from Kutbiwal village in Jalandhar district, was taken to a hospital after being injured in the gunfight, where he succumbed.

Police said Lovepreet Singh alias Labba from Kutbiwal village and Rohit from Mandala village in Jalandhar was arrested.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said a CIA team was stationed at Lohian after credible information about heroin smuggling.

Police intercepted three motorcycle-borne youngsters on the Lohian-Jalandhar road.

“The accused tried to flee but police chased them. Accused Gurpreet then fired at the police with a country-made pistol. Police retaliated and one of the bullets hit Gurpreet in his abdomen,” Virk said.

He added that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mandeep Singh had a narrow escape during the gunfight.

The SSP said six criminal cases, including those on charges of attempt to murder, robberies and drug smuggling, were registered against Gurpreet. He added that four cases were registered against each of his accomplices Rohit and Lovepreet. These included cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Virk said deceased Gurpreet came out on bail in 2024 and was involved in drug smuggling and other illegal activities ever since.

“The arrested accused will be interrogated to gather information related to source of the heroin and to whom they were doing to deliver,” the SSP said.