Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drug peddler shot dead in encounter, 2 aides held in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 22, 2025 09:46 AM IST

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi from Kutbiwal village in Jalandhar district, was taken to a hospital after being injured in the gunfight, where he succumbed

An alleged drug peddler was killed and two of his aides arrested on Monday in an encounter with the Jalandhar rural police, said officials.

Jalandhar police said they seized a .30-bore pistol, 100hm heroin and a motorcycle during the operation. (HT Photo)
Jalandhar police said they seized a .30-bore pistol, 100hm heroin and a motorcycle during the operation. (HT Photo)

Police said they seized a .30-bore pistol, 100hm heroin and a motorcycle during the operation.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi from Kutbiwal village in Jalandhar district, was taken to a hospital after being injured in the gunfight, where he succumbed.

Police said Lovepreet Singh alias Labba from Kutbiwal village and Rohit from Mandala village in Jalandhar was arrested.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said a CIA team was stationed at Lohian after credible information about heroin smuggling.

Police intercepted three motorcycle-borne youngsters on the Lohian-Jalandhar road.

“The accused tried to flee but police chased them. Accused Gurpreet then fired at the police with a country-made pistol. Police retaliated and one of the bullets hit Gurpreet in his abdomen,” Virk said.

He added that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mandeep Singh had a narrow escape during the gunfight.

The SSP said six criminal cases, including those on charges of attempt to murder, robberies and drug smuggling, were registered against Gurpreet. He added that four cases were registered against each of his accomplices Rohit and Lovepreet. These included cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Virk said deceased Gurpreet came out on bail in 2024 and was involved in drug smuggling and other illegal activities ever since.

“The arrested accused will be interrogated to gather information related to source of the heroin and to whom they were doing to deliver,” the SSP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Drug peddler shot dead in encounter, 2 aides held in Jalandhar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On