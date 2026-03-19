Chandigarh, The problem of drug abuse in Punjab is a serious social challenge that requires collective efforts from all sections of society to be eradicated at its roots, RSS leader Pradeep Joshi said on Thursday. Drug problem in Punjab serious challenge, requires collective efforts to eradicate: RSS leader

Joshi, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh , said that the RSS is actively collaborating with more than 145 non-governmental organisations across the state to strengthen its anti-drug campaign.

The problem of drug abuse in Punjab is a serious social challenge that requires collective efforts from all sections of society to be eradicated at its roots, he said here.

To address this, the RSS has been organising awareness campaigns, counselling sessions and motivational programmes for the youth. Through these initiatives, young people are being encouraged to stay away from substance abuse and adopt a positive and constructive lifestyle, Joshi said.

Referring to Punjab, he also expressed concern over the issue of religious conversions, stating that in some instances, conversions occur by taking advantage of a lack of awareness in society as well as prevailing economic and social conditions.

He emphasised the need for society to remain vigilant and maintain mutual unity on this matter.

He further stressed that such challenges can be effectively addressed only through awareness and constructive dialogue.

Joshi provided detailed insights on matters related to the Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha as well as ongoing social initiatives in Punjab.

A three-day meet of the Sangh's top decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha , was held in Haryana's Samalkha last week.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had inaugurated the meet.

Joshi further said that the Sangh is undertaking various initiatives to engage youth as active participants in nation-building.

Efforts are being made to connect young individuals, particularly those lacking employment opportunities or direction, with skill development programmes, volunteer activities and social initiatives.

He noted that these efforts are not only channelling the energy of the youth constructively but are also contributing to positive social change.

He also said that the primary objective of the Sangh is to spread awareness in society and bring people together, so that through collective efforts, Punjab can be made drug-free and empowered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.