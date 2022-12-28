Drug smuggling module busted, 2 held with 10kg heroin in Gurdaspur

The counter-intelligence wing of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two drug smugglers after recovering 10kg of heroin from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Harshdeep Singh of Village Thaman in Gurdaspur and Sarwan Singh alias Sabba of Shahur Kalan in Gurdaspur. The police have also recovered two .30 bore foreign-made pistols along with four magazines and 180 live cartridges from their possession.

The development comes just three days after the Punjab Police busted an elaborate trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins after recovering 10kg of heroin and one sophisticated drone from their possession.

The DGP said that following reliable inputs, the police teams of Counter Intelligence (CI), Pathankot, carried out a special operation near village Thaman in Gurdaspur and successfully arrested both the drug smugglers when they were walking to their home after retrieving a consignment of drugs and weapons pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through fences with the help of a pipe at Border Outpost (BOP) Chauntra (Dorangala, Gurdaspur).

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the drug smugglers were in contact with a Pak-based smuggler identified as Rehmat Miyan, he added.

Pathankot assistant inspector general of counter intelligence (AIG-CI) Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that the accused Sarwan is a notorious drug smuggler and had even served seven years imprisonment before being bailed out in 2018. Further investigations are on, he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act and section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Police Station, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC)-Amritsar.