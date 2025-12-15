Drug supply module busted, four held with 4kg heroin in Amritsar

Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar busted a drug supply module linked to foreign-based smugglers with the arrest of four operatives and the recovery of 4 kg of heroin, ₹3.90 lakh in drug money, and a .32-bore pistol along with a magazine and five live cartridges, director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. The arrested accused are all residents of Amritsar (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Yuvraj Singh, a resident of Roriwal; Varinder Singh, a resident of Dhaul Kalan; Jagroop Singh, a resident of Sangna; and Jugraj Singh, a resident of Sarkaria Enclave, all in Amritsar. Police have also impounded a black Hero Splendor motorcycle and a white Honda Activa scooter, which were being used to deliver drug consignments.

The DGP said police teams of CI Amritsar received reliable inputs that associates Yuvraj Singh and Varinder Singh, acting on the directions of foreign-based handler Lakhwinder Singh alias Baba Lakha, had retrieved a heroin consignment from the Ajnala sector and were planning to deliver it to Jagroop Singh near Morcha Sahib gurdwara in Amritsar. Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and arrested the three accused near the spot, recovering the heroin consignment and the firearm from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, Jagroop revealed that he was working on the directions of Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Muktsar Sahib, and had instructed him to receive the heroin consignment near Morcha Sahib gurdwara. Further questioning of Yuvraj and Varinder led to the identification of another associate, Jugraj Singh, who was subsequently apprehended in Amritsar city. An amount of ₹3.90 lakh in drug money was recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway, the DGP added. In this connection, an FIR has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at SSOC police station, Amritsar, on Saturday.