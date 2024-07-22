Drug-laden parcel found in Panchkula

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following the discovery of a suspicious parcel at DTDC Express in Industrial Area Phase-1, Panchkula, on Saturday. The parcel, originating from Chandigarh and intended for Vijay Nagar, Karnataka, was found to contain contraband. A case was registered under Sections 20-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Sector 20 police station, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

At around 12.20 pm, police received a call relaying a tip-off from Kushal Kumar, senior executive in the vigilance and security department at DTDC. Kumar reported that an x-ray scan of a parcel had revealed a suspicious substance hidden with a pair of spectacles, raising concerns of potential narcotics.

The police team proceeded to the courier company’s office where they were provided the parcel’s details and scanned images. The officials were shown the suspicious parcel labelled “From Monu Chd”, “To Sidharth Kumar, Vijay Nagar,” with the consignment number.

The parcel was opened, revealing a grey spectacle case with a pair of spectacles. Upon closer inspection, cannabis was found taped to the eyewear’s arms in the form of four small wicks. These wicks were found to contain 36.22gms of the substance.

The contraband was securely packed in a plastic container and confiscated by the officials.

As per police, Monu, the sender from Chandigarh, is suspected of attempting to smuggle the narcotic substance to Sidharth Kumar in Karnataka. Consequently, a case was registered under Sections 20-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Sector 20 police station, Panchkula. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to trace and apprehend the individuals involved.