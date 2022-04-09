Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail

Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail.

However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia for April 11. The SAD leader is in judicial custody till April 19.

On April 5 and 6, the SAD leader had filed two applications before the court seeking protection over an alleged threat to life and also alleged that he was being subjected to an insecure atmosphere and poor living conditions at the Patiala Central Jail.

The jail authorities also claimed that all discrepancies regarding the insecure atmosphere and poor living conditions have been removed and a favourable atmosphere has been provided. Majithia’s counsels HS Dhanoa, Arshdeep Singh Kler and DS Sobti said they had improved the facilities in the jail but they will keep an eye.

They claimed that Majithia had been denied basic human needs only with the sole view of humiliating him and torturing him by his political adversaries in the government.

Jail superintendent Sucha Singh while appearing in person claimed that round-the-clock security arrangements had been made. Jails function as per parameters laid down in the jail manual, which are the rules and regulations of the jail.

He further submitted that the applicant had been provided adequate security by the jail officials and the threat perception of the accused had been factored in making the security arrangements. The deponent is fully conscious of his responsibility of ensuring the security of all the inmates of the jail, including the accused. The deponent had personally made security arrangements to safeguard the life and limb of the accused as it is his mandated duty under the law.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offense) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24. However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.

