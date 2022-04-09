Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail
Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail.
However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia for April 11. The SAD leader is in judicial custody till April 19.
On April 5 and 6, the SAD leader had filed two applications before the court seeking protection over an alleged threat to life and also alleged that he was being subjected to an insecure atmosphere and poor living conditions at the Patiala Central Jail.
The jail authorities also claimed that all discrepancies regarding the insecure atmosphere and poor living conditions have been removed and a favourable atmosphere has been provided. Majithia’s counsels HS Dhanoa, Arshdeep Singh Kler and DS Sobti said they had improved the facilities in the jail but they will keep an eye.
They claimed that Majithia had been denied basic human needs only with the sole view of humiliating him and torturing him by his political adversaries in the government.
Jail superintendent Sucha Singh while appearing in person claimed that round-the-clock security arrangements had been made. Jails function as per parameters laid down in the jail manual, which are the rules and regulations of the jail.
He further submitted that the applicant had been provided adequate security by the jail officials and the threat perception of the accused had been factored in making the security arrangements. The deponent is fully conscious of his responsibility of ensuring the security of all the inmates of the jail, including the accused. The deponent had personally made security arrangements to safeguard the life and limb of the accused as it is his mandated duty under the law.
Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offense) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24. However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.
-
Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon. The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
-
Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, seeks white paper on illegal sand mining
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bring a white paper on illegal mining in Punjab to expose the black sheep indulging in the activity in the state. The three-time Bholath MLA said the prevailing illegal mining mafia in the state is also making the life of the common man difficult by jacking the rates of the sand extraordinarily high for the common man.
-
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration's proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city's business community. Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
-
Punjab government failed to maintain law and order, regulate sand prices: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for “failing” to maintain law and order situation and regulating the sand prices in Punjab. He said Punjab is a sensitive border state and the protection of its people should be ensured. In presence of the media, Sidhu asked about the price of sand from the traders. He said AAP's motive was only to get power by making false promises.
-
35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets ₹35-lakh compensation
Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit The victim, Munish Kumar's car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded a ₹35-lakh compensation to his family. He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village. Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital.
