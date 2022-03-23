Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial custody extended till April 5
Mohali : A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case.
Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, appeared before the court through videoconferencing on Tuesday after his 14-day judicial custody ended.
The SAD leader is yet to file an application for regular bail in a higher court as the district court had earlier rejected his plea. Majithia was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the court on completion of the election process in Punjab.
The Supreme Court had earlier directed Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 in the case so that he can contest assembly elections.
Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.
His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.
Majithia’s lawyers on Tuesday submitted an application in the court pleading that it should consider the paperwork done by the police since the filing of the case so it cannot be manipulated.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics