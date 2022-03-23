Drugs case: Majithia’s judicial custody extended till April 5

Mohali : A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia till April 5 in a drugs case.

Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, appeared before the court through videoconferencing on Tuesday after his 14-day judicial custody ended.

The SAD leader is yet to file an application for regular bail in a higher court as the district court had earlier rejected his plea. Majithia was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the court on completion of the election process in Punjab.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 in the case so that he can contest assembly elections.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.

His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.

Majithia’s lawyers on Tuesday submitted an application in the court pleading that it should consider the paperwork done by the police since the filing of the case so it cannot be manipulated.