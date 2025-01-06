Dry weather likely in coming days in Himachal

Light rain and snowfall was observed at isolated places in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said. A view of village in Kotkhai after fresh snowfall in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Light rain and snowfall occurred at few places in tribal areas and higher hills, while Shimla witnessed light showers under an overcast sky. Intermittent snow is expected at a few places in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, while light precipitation may occur at isolated places in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and higher reaches in the districts of Chamba, Kangra.Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi, the Met station said

According to IMD, Hansa in Lahaul-Spiti received 5.0 cm snowfall, while Keylong and Gondla witnessed trace snowfall. No large change was recorded in minimum temperatures over many parts of the state during the last 24 hours and minimum temperatures of most of the stations were appreciably above normal by 3-6 degrees.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Keylong with -2.5 degrees, while Una recorded the highest maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees on Monday.

The weather office has predicted dry weather across the state in the coming days till January 10. However, light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places on January 11. Dense fog likely at isolated places in plain areas on January 7 and 8.

The weather office also said that the minimum temperatures of mid and high hills are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees and no large change in minimum temperatures is likely in low hills and plain areas during 2-3 days. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall drastically by 2-4 degrees for the next 24 hours, thereafter it will very likely rise gradually by 3-4 degrees for subsequent next 2-3 days.