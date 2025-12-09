DSP suspended for ‘indiscipline and misconduct ’ at law varsity in Patiala

Punjab Police on Monday put deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Babandeep Singh under suspension with immediate effect following a ‘serious complaint’ related to ‘indiscipline and misconduct bringing disrepute to the police force’ with girl students at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Babandeep Singh

DSP Babandeep was part of the batch of DSPs participating in a six-day workshop related to the residential certified investigator course for Punjab police personnel at the RGNUL from November 17-22. He was then posted as assistant commissioner of police at Jalandhar. His present posting was as DSP (headquarters), Hoshiarpur.

The suspension letter, dated December 8, signed by Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said: “Special Director General of Police, ANTF, Punjab has intimated vide letter No. 635/PS/DGP/ANTF, dated 04.12.2025 that Babandeep Singh, (DR 2020) DSP, Hqrs, Hoshiarpur was deputed for a course at Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala from 17.11.2025 to 22.11.2025 and a complaint has been received from Rajiv Gandhi University of Law, Patiala against Babandeep Singh DSP (DR-2020) for indiscipline and misconduct bringing disrepute to the Police Force.”

The letter further reads, “As per rule 4(1)(b) Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1970, Sh. Babandeep Singh (DR-2020), posted as DSP/Hqrs., Hoshiarpur, is placed under suspension with immediate effect. His headquarters will be 7th IRB, Kapurthala, during suspension period.”

One of the senior police officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the DGP office received a written complaint, levelling serious allegations against Babandeep for indulging in ‘indecent behaviour’ with girl students.

“The DSP allegedly misbehaved with girl students in an inebriated state on the campus during his training. In one of the instances, the DSP was allegedly intoxicated, asking the girl students to join him for a dance, besides offering gifts in another,” said a senior official, pleading anonymity.

After receiving the complaint of misconduct from the students, the university authorities wrote to the DGP and attached evidence to corroborate their stance.

“DGP Gaurav Yadav ordered an inquiry to be done by the special DGP of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. The report was submitted on December 4. In per investigation, the DSP was found to have misbehaved with the girl students on the campus,” the above-quoted official added.

When contacted, RGNUL vice-chancellor Jai Shankar Singh said he was unaware of the incident, but a faculty member privy to the development added that the students had lodged complaints regarding the officer’s inappropriate conduct with the varsity authorities.

Over 700 Punjab Police officers were inducted in a six-day workshop, which was focused on taking action against drug traffickers and smugglers under the NDPS Act, besides training police officers to adopt newer and more advanced techniques. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the workshop on October 29.