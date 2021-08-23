DSP suspended for letting outsiders meet dera head during hospital visit

The Haryana government on Monday placed Meham DSP Shamsher Singh Dahiya under suspension for allowing unauthorised access of visitors, including two women, to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during his travels for medical examination to Delhi’s AIIMS on July 13. The dera head has been serving life sentence at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping his two disciples. Dahiya was the officer in-charge of the security during some of the recent out-of-prison visits of the dera head.

Hindustan Times was the first to report on August 19 about the security lapses during dera head’s visit to AIIMS.

“The governor of Haryana is pleased to place the services of Sh. Shamsher Singh, HPS, DSP/Meham under suspension with immediate effect. During suspension period he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under rule-83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules-2016. During suspension his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana, Panchkula, and he will not leave the station without the prior permission of the competent authority (sic.),” the government order said.

Rohtak DSP Sajjan Kumar, in a communication to the Rohtak SP, wrote that during a July 13 visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, four persons, including two women, were given unauthorised access to meet the dera chief on the hospital premises. Kumar said when he objected to the presence of these persons citing security risks and protocol, he was told by Dahiya that he got a phone call from Chandigarh to facilitate the meeting of the dera head with these persons.

DSP Kumar had said after completion of medical examination and tests at AIIMS, the Dera chief boarded Dahiya’s vehicle on the way back to Rohtak prison. As per Kumar’s communication, the vehicle with dera chief on board made multiple unscheduled stops en-route where two women were also allowed to board the vehicle.