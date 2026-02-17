‘Dual employment’: Punjab Cricket Association CEO told to step down

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) chief executive officer (CEO) Deepak Sharma has been directed to tender his resignation after the association’s ethics officer-cum-ombudsman found him guilty of drawing benefits of dual employment while serving the cricket body between 2014 and 2015. Deepak Sharma (HT File)

The ombudsman, former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Jaspal Singh (retd), found that Sharma had failed to disclose his employment with the Punjab State Housing Federation (Housefed) while serving the PCA from 2014 to 2015, during which he drew salary from both organisations for overlapping periods. The ombudsman observed that this amounted to misrepresentation of facts and financial misconduct.

The order, pronounced on February 13, came after an adjudication of a complaint filed by PCA life member Rakesh Handa, who had raised allegations of financial misconduct, conflict of interest and irregularities against Sharma.

A former first-class cricketer, Handa had alleged that the PCA apex council had failed to act despite the issue being raised at the 2025 governing body meeting. After reviewing documentary evidence and hearing submissions from all parties, the ombudsman found no conclusive evidence to support allegations related to interference in staff appointments, selection processes, or misuse of PCA assets but found Sharma guilty of irregularities linked to dual employment and salary withdrawals.

During the proceedings, Sharma expressed willingness to resign from his post. Taking note of this, the ombudsman directed him to submit an unconditional resignation to the PCA apex council within three working days, by February 18, failing which, the council would remove him without further reference. The order also clarified that Sharma will receive service benefits for the period he has served.

Sharma had joined the PCA in 2014 as general manager finance and later risen to the post of COO (chief operating officer) and then CEO. He was a close aide of former PCA secretary MP Pandove and used to work closely with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), representing the PCA.

When contacted, Sharma said, “I have always worked for cricket. In 2014, when I started working at the PCA, I used to come here as a part-timer. In 2015, when I began working here permanently, I left my previous job.”