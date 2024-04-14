Duo held with 3 guns in Mohali, were planning something ‘big’: Police

Dera Bassi police on Friday arrested two habitual offenders with three guns that they were planning to use for a major crime. Two .32 bore pistols and a .12 bore gun, besides a stolen motorcycle, were recovered from their possession. (Stock photo)

The accused were identified as Harshpreet Singh and Rajvir Singh of Ambala. Two .32-bore pistols and a .12-bore gun, besides a stolen motorcycle, were found in their possession.

According to police, the accused were nabbed following a tip-off. Police received information that both the accused, after stealing a bike and changing its number plates, were coming towards Dera Bassi from Ambala on the same vehicle. Dera Bassi police nabbed the accused by laying a naka and recovered the weapons from them.

Both the accused have been booked under the Arms Act and under Sections 379 (theft) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dera Bassi police station.

Zirakpur police also nabbed a UP native with a .32-bore pistol and three live cartridges on Friday. The accused was identified as Mohammad Bisal of Bijnor.

Police said Bisal was held at a check post laid near Choice hotel near Baltana turn in Zirakpur. The accused, who was coming from the Chandigarh side and walking towards Ambala, was carrying a bag. When checked, police recovered the weapon and the cartridges from the bag. The accused was booked under the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station.