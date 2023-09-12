News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Duo stabbed, robbed of cash, phone in Panchkula

Duo stabbed, robbed of cash, phone in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 12, 2023 03:32 AM IST

Five youths attacked ice-cream vendor in Sector 5 in the first case, made off with ₹4,500, mobile phone and even his stock

Armed robbers stabbed two men before making off with their money and phones in two separate cases in Panchkula on Sunday night, raising a question mark on night patrolling in the city.

Sunil being treated for the stab injuries at the Panchkula civil hospital. (Sant Arora/HT)
The first incident was reported from the Sector 5/8 dividing road near Town Park, where an ice-cream vendor was targeted.

The victim, Shubam, hails from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. He told the police that five youths, including a female, stopped their vehicle near his cart. Stepping out on the pretext of buying ice-cream, they pulled out a knife and attacked him, inflicting injuries on his leg and arms.

As he fell down in pain, the accused snatched 4,500 and his mobile phone from him, and even took away ice-cream from his cart before fleeing.

Acting on his statement, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 5 police station.

Truck driver robbed of phone in Sector 12

In the second case, a truck driver was attacked in Sector 12. The victim, Sunil, reported that he was getting construction material unloaded from the truck. Meanwhile, a vehicle stopped in front of it. The driver stepped out, brandished a knife and demanded his money and mobile phone.

When Sunil expressed he had no money, the mugger stabbed him repeatedly with a knife.

He fell unconscious after being attacked and was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he remains under treatment and unfit to record his statement. The victim sustained injuries on his head and eight other places.

Woman heads out for morning walk, loses phone to snatchers

Chandigarh A 31-year-old woman out for a morning walk in Industrial Area, Phase 2, fell prey to snatchers who took away her mobile phone.

Preeti, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase 2, and a garment hawker told police that she left home for a walk around 5.45 am. As she reached the slip road near Plot Number 38, three men riding a scooter stopped near her. They snatched her phone that she was holding in her left hand and fled. The phone cover also had 1,000 in cash

Police have booked the unidentified accused under Section 379-A of the IPC at the Sector 31 police station.

