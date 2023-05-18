Punjab State Power Corporation Limited suffers heavy losses due to dust storm

Dust and windstorms in the region on Wednesday night caused heavy losses to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), apart from disturbing the power supply in many areas. State load which was 7,000 MW before the storm in night, dipped to 2,500 MW during the storm, as many lines were disturbed. (HT Photo)

The 220 KV Talwandi Sabo to Maur line, and 220 KV Talwandi Sabo to Mansa line remained affected due to collapsing of some towers. 220 KV Malerkotla-Sandod line was also hit, which was restored by 6am.

As per engineers state load which was 7,000 MW before the storm in night, dipped to 2,500 MW during the storm, as many lines were disturbed. However, the staff worked entire night and by the morning again, load of 6,100 MW was achived, as most of lines were restored by engineers.

The Malwa region remained most affected. Majha and Doaba regions were minimum hit. The worst effected districts were Mukatsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Chairperson-cum-managing director (CMD) Baldev Singh Sran said the dust and windstorms wreaked havoc in the whole of Punjab. It brought down power demand by 4,500 MW during the night, and PSPCL faced tough time to keep the gridlines working.

“The storm damaged infrastructure and disrupted power supply across the state. At present, engineers and power department officials are attending to the breakdowns on a war footing.”

Sran himself visited the field and motivated staff to repair all high-tension wires. “Our staff remained on toes for entire night to access the damage and rectify it. Many lines were snapped because of gusty wind. However, engineers restored most of lines by the evening”, he said.

As per officials, the loss assesment was being carried out and the corporation will get to know the exact amount of infrastructural losses in next two days.