E-buses on Himachal’s roads soon, tenders to be issued shortly

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies to manufacture e-buses keeping in mind distinct challenges posed by the hilly topography of the state. The tenders for purchasing e-buses will be issued shortly, with a strict timeline for its delivery. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

He emphasised maintaining high-quality standards in the manufacturing process. He presided over a meeting with OEMs in Dharamshala on Friday evening.

The tenders for purchasing e-buses will be issued shortly, with a strict timeline for its delivery. To optimise costs and promote sustainability, the state plans to gradually replace 1,500 diesel buses from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet, he said.

The CM added the State government was committed to providing comfortable transport services to the people of the state besides ensuring carbon-free and environment friendly criteria. He said the phased introduction of type 1, 2, and 3 e-buses aims to transform Himachal Pradesh into a clean and green state, aligning with the government’s commitment to achieving Green Energy State status by March 31, 2026.

“The establishment of strategic green corridors, including Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamshala-Kangra-Pathankot, and Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Keylong-ZingZing Bar, reflects the state’s proactive measures in this direction,” he said.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary to the CM Bharat Khera, principal secretary transport RD Nazeem, managing director HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur, director transport Anupam Kashyap and representatives of various OEMs were also present in the meeting.