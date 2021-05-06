EC defers byelections to Mandi LS, Fatehpur assembly seats

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission has deferred the byelections to the Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur assembly segment in Himachal Pradesh.

The seats had fallen vacant following the death of incumbents Ram Swaroop Sharma and Sujan Singh Pathania in March and February, respectively.

“According to the provisions of Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the vacancies are required to be filled, through by-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more,” the EC notification said. The authorities, however, reviewed the matter and decided to put off the byelections till the situation improves and conditions are conducive.

“A decision will be taken at an appropriate time after getting inputs from the states concerned and assessing the pandemic from the mandated authorities,” it said.

The byelections were to be held to fill three vacancies in the parliamentary constituencies of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, eight assembly constituencies, namely Kalka and Ellenabad in Haryana; Vallabhnagar in Rajasthan; Sindgi in Karnataka; Rajabala and Mawryngkneng (ST) in Meghalaya; Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh; and Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh, were to go the polls.