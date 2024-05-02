EC issues notices to Cong, BJP over illegal posters, banners in Ludhiana

The Election Commission (EC) has sent notices to the Congress and the BJP after it received numerous complaints about illegal banners and posters coming up along the national highway and other places across the district without permission during their roadshows and public meetings. Banners and posters of Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on the national highway near Samrala Chowk. (HT Photo)

The Election Commission has sent notices to the Congress and the BJP pointing out the defacement of pillars and bridges managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other areas in the city. Additionally, officials urged the NHAI to pursue legal action against those responsible.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to information, Congress received 12 notices for unauthorised banners, posters, and temporary setups during its roadshow, while the BJP received one notice.

Complaints were particularly lodged against posters plastered on bridges and other sections of the national highway during the roadshows of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Similarly, illegal posters of BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu were reported on the pillars of the elevated road on Ferozepur road.

With the election season in full swing and parties ramping up their campaigns, candidates are flouting the model code of conduct by putting up hundreds of illegal posters and banners across the district.

An NHAI official said, “On receiving reports of illegal banners and posters, we promptly removed them from the national highway and submitted all details to the election commission for necessary action.”

Parties were served notices by returning officers, urging district party presidents to respond within a specified timeframe, providing clarification on the alleged violations.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Sakshi Sahney stated, “In response to complaints from city residents about violations of the model code of conduct, we have issued multiple notices to parties for their infringements.”