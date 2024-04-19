 EC keeping an eye on social media activities of parties, candidates: Haryana CEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EC keeping an eye on social media activities of parties, candidates: Haryana CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The CEO said that 19,812 polling stations have been set up at 10,363 locations across the state. While 13,588 polling stations are in rural areas, 6,224 in urban areas. There are polling booths at 2,400 locations in cities and 7,963 locations in villages.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal Thursday said that as per the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), monitoring of social media activities is underway by multiple teams, including the cyber cell to ensure the Model Code of Conduct is followed in letter and spirit.

The Haryana CEO said the teams maintain a vigilant watch over various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups. (HT Photo)
The Haryana CEO said the teams maintain a vigilant watch over various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups. (HT Photo)

The CEO said that the election code of conduct applies uniformly to all forms of media, including newspapers, television, radio, and social media.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In a statement, the CEO said that the cost of advertisements broadcast through social media will also be added to the account of the candidate or party concerned.

“Violations of the model code of conduct will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found contravening the rules,” he said, adding that to ensure adherence to the poll code, teams have been rigorously monitoring all activities.

“These teams maintain a vigilant watch over various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups,” he said pointing out that during elections, campaigning extends to social media platforms, akin to newspapers, television, and radio, incurring expenses.

He said the news disseminated via media channels should remain impartial, refraining from exhibiting bias towards any particular side, religion, caste, or community.

“It is imperative to abstain from publishing or broadcasting news that favours or opposes any specific religion, caste, or community,” he said.

The CEO said that 19,812 polling stations have been set up at 10,363 locations across the state. While 13,588 polling stations are in rural areas, 6,224 in urban areas. There are polling booths at 2,400 locations in cities and 7,963 locations in villages.

He said that the number of voters in the 18 to 19 age group is 3,65,504, who will vote for the first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On