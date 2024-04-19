EC keeping an eye on social media activities of parties, candidates: Haryana CEO

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal Thursday said that as per the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), monitoring of social media activities is underway by multiple teams, including the cyber cell to ensure the Model Code of Conduct is followed in letter and spirit. The Haryana CEO said the teams maintain a vigilant watch over various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups. (HT Photo)

The CEO said that the election code of conduct applies uniformly to all forms of media, including newspapers, television, radio, and social media.

In a statement, the CEO said that the cost of advertisements broadcast through social media will also be added to the account of the candidate or party concerned.

“Violations of the model code of conduct will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found contravening the rules,” he said, adding that to ensure adherence to the poll code, teams have been rigorously monitoring all activities.

“These teams maintain a vigilant watch over various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups,” he said pointing out that during elections, campaigning extends to social media platforms, akin to newspapers, television, and radio, incurring expenses.

He said the news disseminated via media channels should remain impartial, refraining from exhibiting bias towards any particular side, religion, caste, or community.

“It is imperative to abstain from publishing or broadcasting news that favours or opposes any specific religion, caste, or community,” he said.

The CEO said that 19,812 polling stations have been set up at 10,363 locations across the state. While 13,588 polling stations are in rural areas, 6,224 in urban areas. There are polling booths at 2,400 locations in cities and 7,963 locations in villages.

He said that the number of voters in the 18 to 19 age group is 3,65,504, who will vote for the first time.