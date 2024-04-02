EC team reviews poll arrangements in Haryana

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana on May 25, Election Commission of India (ECI) team visited the state on Monday and held a review meeting in Chandigarh under the chairmanship of chief secretary TVSN Prasad to discuss election arrangements. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana on May 25, Election Commission of India (ECI) team visited the state on Monday and held a review meeting in Chandigarh under the chairmanship of chief secretary TVSN Prasad to discuss election arrangements. (HT File)

The review meeting chaired by the chief secretary was attended by the administrative secretaries and director general of police. An official spokesperson said that the ECI team included deputy election commissioners Hirdesh Kumar, Ajay Bhadoo, and secretary Soumyajit Ghosh.

The chief secretary said for conducting impartial and peaceful elections in the state, Haryana has requested 200 companies of central security forces from the Election Commission of India, out of which 15 companies have already arrived.

Chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal informed the Election Commission team that special arrangements have been made for differently abled and voters aged 85 years and above.