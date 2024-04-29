EC to provide voting from home for disabled, elderly

The Election Commission (EC) will provide alternative facility of voting from home to disabled persons having 40% or more disability and senior citizens above 85. The Election Commission (EC) will provide alternative facility of voting from home to disabled persons having 40% or more disability and senior citizens above 85. (HT File)

As per a statement issued by Haryana chief electoral officer, persons with 40% disability and senior citizens above 85 will have to apply to the returning officer within five days of the issuance of the notification giving their consent to vote from home.

In this regard, it is instructed to all booth-level officers (BLOs) to visit every household and provide Form 12D. After filling out the form, the BLOs will also collect Form 12D from the voters’ homes. If any person wishes to vote at the booth, they do not need to fill out Form-12D. It is mentioned that differently abled voters need to submit a copy of their disability certificate.

A list of such voters will also be provided to candidates if they wish to appoint their representatives to monitor the process. A team of polling officials will reach the voter’s address to collect his vote. Voters will be informed in advance about their visit schedule.