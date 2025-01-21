ED attaches 2 hotels worth 15 crore in J&K’s Patnitop

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached two hotels, valued nearly ₹15 crore, in the tourist resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, said officials. Further investigation is under progress, says spokesperson. (iStock)

“ED, Jammu has provisionally attached Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid, both at Patnitop worth approximately ₹14.93 crores in Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,” said an official spokesperson.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI Jammu against various owners and directors of the hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages and residences in the Patnitop area and officials of the PDA, added the spokesperson.

He informed that such hotels, guest houses, resorts indulged in commercial use of residential buildings, excess construction beyond approved limits, operating businesses in prohibited areas (dense forests, agricultural areas, residential areas) etc, while lapses of compliances were overlooked by the PDA officials.

“ED investigations revealed that Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid were built beyond the area permitted by the PDA. Both had undertaken illegal construction beyond approved limits and acquired illegally encroached land while generating revenue from utilising the same. The illegally acquired land and the revenue so generated constituting the proceeds of crime have been attached,” he added

Further investigation is under progress.