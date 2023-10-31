News / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s premises in Mohali in drugs probe case

ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s premises in Mohali in drugs probe case

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 31, 2023 12:13 PM IST

ED action against Punjab’s richest legislator under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a drugs trafficking case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs-linked money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s house in Sector 71, Mohali, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s house in Sector 71, Mohali, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh, 61, in Mohali are also being covered, they said.

Also read: Punjab guv asks CM to act against AAP MLA’s firm over environmental violations

Kulwant Singh, who is the richest MLA in Punjab with assets worth 1,000 crore, joined the AAP in December 2021 and managed to get a ticket from Mohali and won a seat in the Punjab assembly in the 2022 elections. In 2015, he had managed to become the first mayor of the Mohali municipal corporation House, with the support of Congress. Later, in 2017, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was expelled from SAD in January 2021 for “anti-party activities” after he decided to contest the 2021 civic polls independently, where he lost.

The ED action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is understood to be based on an FIR of the Punjab Police related to a narcotics and drugs trafficking case.

The MLA recently was in news after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take “strict action” against the legislator’s real estate company whose two projects allegedly violated environmental norms.

The two projects in Mohali are being developed by Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL), which is owned by Kulwant Singh. (With HT inputs)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out