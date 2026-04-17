ED raids Punjab AAP minister Sanjeev Arora in FEMA probe, days after MP faced action

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, his son Kavya Arora, and his business partners across 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The operation, conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), involves allegations of money laundering, round-tripping of funds from the UAE, and links to illegal betting syndicates. Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora was travelling to Europe as part of the state government’s ‘Invest Punjab’ initiative when the Enforcement Directorate action unfolded on Friday. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann termed the raids an “attack on democracy,” accusing the BJP-led central government of using federal agencies to intimidate the Aam Aadmi Party. Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, Mann said that non-BJP governments are being increasingly targeted. “Government agencies are targeting the AAP because it is growing very fast and has become a national party in a short span of 10 years,” he added.

The ED action unfolded while Arora was travelling to Europe as part of the state government’s ‘Invest Punjab’ initiative. Responding to the development, Arora posted on X: “An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail.”

Allegations of round-tripping, betting links Investigators are examining multiple financial irregularities linked to Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, a firm promoted by Arora where his son, Kavya, serves as managing director. The agency alleges that the firm engaged in illegal land-use changes, fraudulent sales bookings to manipulate share prices, and insider trading.

According to officials, Arora’s business partner, Hemant Sood of Findoc Finvest, assisted in round-tripping funds from the UAE and laundering proceeds from insider trading. Sood is alleged to have assisted hawala operators in channeling crime money into India via the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route.

The probe has also linked the minister to Jalandhar-based businessman Chander Shekhar Aggarwal, an accused in the ₹6,000-crore Mahadev App scam who reportedly operates the ‘Khiladi Book’ betting platform. ED officials suspect Arora used political influence to provide protection to illegal betting operators in exchange for a share of profits. The agency alleges these funds were converted into legitimate investments through fake purchases from non-existing GST entities and invested in real estate via Arora’s companies.