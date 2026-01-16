Edu institutions key to tackling drug menace, says President Murmu at GNDU’s golden jubilee convocation

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that drug abuse has emerged as a serious problem in recent years and youngsters in Punjab have been affected the most. President Droupadi Murmu presents degree to a student during the golden jubilee convocation ceremony of the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Thursday; also seen in picture (from left) VC Karamjeet Singh, Punjab education minister Harjot Bains and governor Gulab Chand Kataria. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Addressing the golden jubilee convocation ceremony of the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here, the President said that this problem is impacting not only health but also the social, economic, and moral fabric of society.

“A lasting solution to this problem is essential for a healthy society. In this context, the role of educational institutions like Guru Nanak Dev University is crucial. All stakeholders of this university should make every possible effort to guide the youth in the right direction,” she said.

Punjab governor and GNDU chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, PWD minister Harbhajan Singh and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla were also present on the occasion.

Murmu conferred honorary doctorate degrees (honoris causa) upon Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Jasvir Gill, chief executive officer, Alert Enterprise Inc., California (USA). On this occasion, 17 medals, 176 PG/UG degrees and 258 PhD degrees were awarded.

The president also presented gold medals to the meritorious students in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

The President also urged students to ensure that whatever profession they choose, their contribution should strengthen the nation and reinforce human values.

“After completing formal education, students will embark on their journeys in different directions. Some will serve in the government or private sector, others will pursue higher education or research, while many will establish their own ventures or build their careers in teaching. While each field requires different types of qualifications and skills, some qualities are equally essential and helpful for progress in every field,” she added.

“These are - a continuous desire and inclination to learn; firm adherence to moral values, integrity, and honesty, even in adverse and difficult circumstances; the courage to embrace change; the determination to learn from failures and move forward; a spirit of teamwork and collaboration; disciplined use of time and resources; and using knowledge and abilities not for individual gain, but for the greater good of society and the nation,” she said.

The President advised the students to remember that education is not merely a means of livelihood. “It is also a means of serving society and the nation, she said, adding that they owe a debt to the society which has contributed to their education.

The President said that in the last decade, India has made remarkable progress in the fields of technology development and entrepreneurship culture. “Today, numerous entrepreneurial opportunities from agriculture to AI and from defence to space are available to young people. Our higher education institutions can further accelerate this progress by promoting research, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and encouraging socially relevant innovations,” she said.

The President said that the next two decades are very important in making ‘Viksit Bharat’. “The future of India depends on young people who possess a scientific temper, act responsibly and serve selflessly,” she said, urging higher education institutions to inculcate these values in their students. She also urged young students to ensure that whatever profession they choose, their contribution should strengthen the nation and reinforce human values.

The President was happy to note that Guru Nanak Dev University was established during the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and his teachings and values are the guiding principles of the university.

She also said that Guru Nanak Dev taught us that women should be given equal rights in society.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings are our shared heritage, and his thoughts and ideals pave the way for the welfare of all humanity. By incorporating his ideals into our lives, we can find solutions to many of the problems plaguing society,” she said.

Reflecting on GNDU’s illustrious journey, Kataria emphasised that over 50 years, it has educated 16 lakh and 13 lakh students, with its graduates & postgraduates courses and 3,900 PhDs reaching every corner of the country and beyond, embodying selfless service to society—proclaiming education as the noblest form of human endeavour.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said that over the years, Guru Nanak Dev University has emerged as one of India’s premier public universities, proudly holding Category 1 status with the highest NAAC score of 3.85 (A++).