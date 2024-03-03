E-governance services to come up in urban local bodies: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday that the state government is introducing e-governance services across all 60 urban local bodies in the state. This initiative is aimed at revolutionising the citizen experience of public services by offering integrated and end-to-end solutions through comprehensive state-wide service delivery infrastructure. He said that as part of the implementation plan, a state project monitoring unit would be established to oversee the UPYOG platform (HT File)

He said that under the National Urban Digital Mission, the state government has signed a tripartite agreement with the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs and the National Institute of Urban Affairs to implement the Urban Platform for Delivery of Online Governance (UPYOG) platform, which is set to digitise and transform urban services by providing a unified portal for citizens across the state.

Sukhu said that citizens can expect easy access to urban services, automated status updates and improved collaboration with city officials, and urban local bodies will see increased productivity, improved time-bound delivery of services, enhanced revenue generation and data-driven performance management.

“Furthermore, the state government will benefit from real-time data to plan and formulate policies, expedite fund disbursement based on project milestones, and foster innovation and competition among cities,” he added.

“The initiative to implement e-governance services through a common integrated digital platform will help enhance transparency, efficiency and coordination in urban governance through technology integration. The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging technology across departments to deliver improved services to its citizens,” the chief minister said.

