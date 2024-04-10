 Eid-ul-Fitr: Public holiday in Chandigarh on April 11 - Hindustan Times
Eid-ul-Fitr: Public holiday in Chandigarh on April 11

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2024 07:34 AM IST

An official spokesman said April 11 will be observed as a public holiday in all government offices/boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh administration and also within Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in Chandigarh

In partial modification of the orders issued in December 2023 regarding declaration of public holidays in the UT of Chandigarh during the calendar year of 2024, April 11 (Thursday) will also be observed as pubic holiday within the meaning of Negotiable Instrument Act,1881, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday. (Getty image)
A notification in this regard was issued by the administration on Tuesday. An official spokesman said April 11 will be observed as a public holiday in all government offices/boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh administration and also within Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act in Chandigarh.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
