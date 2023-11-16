Eight buildings ravaged in Bhaderwah blaze, no casualty

A total of eight building, six houses, a hotel and a restaurant, were gutted in a fire in Chinote locality of Bhaderwah town in Doda district during wee hours on Thursday, officials said. There was no loss of life in the incident, they added. Police said a short-circuit appeared to be the cause behind the fire. (iStock)

Doda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said, “The gutted structures include a restaurant, Food Lab and Zargar Hotel.” He added that prima facie, a short circuit appeared to have caused the fire.

“Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 5.30 am,” he added.The officer informed that police have initiated investigations into the incident.

Aftab Hussain, a local alleged that at least five LPG cylinders kept in restaurant’s kitchen exploded and aggravated the fire.

He further alleged that the fire tender’s water pumping motor.

“Locals rescued the people from windows and in the process, two of them were injured,” he added.

Chinote Mohalla is located close to the government Dak bungalow.

“Army had also rushed to the locality with fire extinguishers and water tenders to douse the fire,” said Hussain.

Deputy magistrate Harvinder Singh and the supervised the fire fighting operations till 5.30 am.

