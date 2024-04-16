 Eight fire tenders stationed at Panchkula horticulture waste site - Hindustan Times
Eight fire tenders stationed at Panchkula horticulture waste site

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 16, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Eight fire tenders stationed at Panchkula MC site after a major fire. Smouldering and smoke continue; suspected cause is a short circuit.

As many as eight fire tenders were stationed on Monday outside the site used by the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) to dump horticulture waste in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula, a day after a major fire broke out at a site on Monday morning.

On Monday morning a major fire broke out at the site cause for which is still unknown.
“The fire tenders have been stationed as smouldering is still on and smoke is emitting from the dump. As a precautionary measure, the same will be deployed through the night. Though the fire is under control,” said a fire officer.

The cause is yet to be known though a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Eight fire tenders stationed at Panchkula horticulture waste site
