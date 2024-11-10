Eight hotspot districts account for 62% of total farm fire cases in Punjab

Even though the number of stubble-burning cases dropped by nearly 72% this kharif season, the eight hotspot districts, identified by the state government, contributed 62% of total farm fires reported in the state to date. Last year, these districts recorded 23,410 cases of stubble burning, which was 64% of the total 36,663 cases reported last Kharif season from September 15 to November 30. (ANI Photo) (ANI File)

The districts including — Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Barnala, Mansa, Tarn Taran and Faridkot — recorded 4,104 farm fires out of a total of 6,611 incidents of stubble burning reported in 23 districts across the state till Sunday.

Last year, these districts recorded 23,410 cases of stubble burning, which was 64% of the total 36,663 cases reported last Kharif season from September 15 to November 30.

As per available figures, Sangrur has reported a maximum of 1,272 cases of stubble burning this season followed by Ferozepur 791, Tarn Taran 652, Mansa 424, Bathinda 357, Moga 270, Faridkot 227 and Barnala 111 cases.

However, three other districts including Amritsar, Patiala and Kapurthala, which were not categorised as the hotspot areas, reported a comparatively high number of cases this season. While Amritsar has reported 643 cases followed by Patiala 476 and Kapurthala 286.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman Adarshpal Vig said it is a positive sign that the cases of stubble burning in hotspot districts have drastically reduced as compared to last year.

“The awareness campaigns and punitive measures adopted by the state government have both worked in limiting the farm fires in these areas, which were cause of concern before the start of paddy harvesting,” Vig said.

He added that the deputy commissioners of these districts have gone all out to tab the cases in their respective jurisdictions.

“The farmers have responded positively to in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy stubble this year. The farmers should shun the practice of setting ablaze paddy leftovers gradually as they have started understanding that it causes pollution to a large extent and has serious health repercussions. Besides, the farmers are also making additional income by selling stubble bales,” Vig added.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in the northern region including Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

As the window for the rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

Punitive action

In Sangrur, the state police have registered 336 FIRs against farmers under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An environmental compensation of ₹6.42 lakh was imposed in 233 cases and ₹2.87 lakh has been recovered.

In Ferozepur, 495 FIRs were registered, while a fine of ₹14.80 lakh was slapped in 480 cases, of which ₹9.5 lakh was recovered from the farmers. In Moga, the environmental compensation of ₹6.70 lakh was imposed in 207 cases, while 120 FIRs were registered.

Meanwhile, in Bathinda, 121 FIRs were registered against the farmers and a compensation of ₹4.07 lakh was imposed against the farmers in 362 cases. In Barnala, 45 FIRs were recorded, while a fine of ₹1.37 lakh was slapped, of which ₹85,000 has been recovered.

As many as 509 FIRs have been registered in the Tarn Taran district so far and environmental compensation of ₹8.47 lakh was slapped in 324 cases. The authorities have recovered ₹7.87 lakh from the farmers.

In Mansa and Faridkot districts, 45 and 50 FIRs were registered against erring farmers, respectively. In Mansa, an environmental compensation of ₹6.47 lakh was slapped, of which ₹2.47 lakh was recovered, while in Faridkot, a fine of ₹1.85 lakh was recovered out of total ₹3.12 lakh EC imposed on the farmers.

Air quality in poor category

Thick layers of smog continued to cover parts of Punjab, resulting in a dip in air quality levels.

Mandi Gobindgarh remained highly polluted with an AQI level of 262, followed by Amritsar 253, Ludhiana 220, Patiala 206, and Jalandhar 201, all in the poor category. Khanna recorded the air quality in a moderate category with an AQI of 158 and Bathinda with 192.

The situation was no different in Haryana. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s data, the AQI was 284 in Kaithal, 280 in Charkhi Dadari, 278 in Bahadurgarh, 270 in Panchkula, 240 in Gurugram, 231 in Yamunanagar, 221 in Kurukshetra, 202 in Sonepat, 198 in Bhiwani, 195 in Rohtak, 184 in Panipat and 148 in Ambala.

BOX



Districts No of cases (till Nov 10) FIRs Red Entries EC imposed (cases) Fine Recovered

Sangrur 1,272 336 233 233 ₹6.42 lakh ₹2.87 lakh

Ferozepur 791 495 480 480 ₹14.80 lakh ₹9.50 lakh

Bathinda 357 121 127 141 ₹4.07 lakh ₹2 lakh

Moga 270 120 207 207 ₹6.70 lakh ₹6.70 lakh

Barnala 111 45 47 47 ₹1.37 lakh ₹0.85 lakh

Mansa 424 175 227 227 ₹6.75 lakh ₹2.47 lakh

Tarn Taran

652 509 334 324 ₹8.45 lakh ₹7.87 lakh

Faridkot 227 50 98 98 ₹3.12 lakh ₹1.85 lakh

Air quality index

Mandi Gobindgarh 262,

Amritsar 253,

Ludhiana 220,

Patiala 206,

Jalandhar 201

Khanna 158

Bathinda 192