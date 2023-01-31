Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight IPS officers promoted as ADGPs in Punjab

Eight IPS officers promoted as ADGPs in Punjab

Updated on Jan 31, 2023 10:41 PM IST

The Punjab government on Tuesday promoted eight 1997-batch IPS officers from the rank of inspector general of police to additional director general of police (ADGP).

Those promoted include Pawan Kumar Rai (on central deputation), Naunihal Singh, Arunpal Singh, RK Jaiswal, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, Surinderpal Singh Parmar and Jatinder Singh Aulakh. (Representational Photo)
Those promoted include Pawan Kumar Rai (on central deputation), Naunihal Singh, Arunpal Singh, RK Jaiswal, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, Surinderpal Singh Parmar and Jatinder Singh Aulakh. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Tuesday promoted eight 1997-batch IPS officers from the rank of inspector general of police to additional director general of police (ADGP).

Those promoted include Pawan Kumar Rai (on central deputation), Naunihal Singh, Arunpal Singh, RK Jaiswal, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, Surinderpal Singh Parmar and Jatinder Singh Aulakh.

In the rarest of rare cases, Aulakh was holding the charge of the intelligence head while being an IG. Generally, an official in the rank of DGP heads the intelligence wing.

He was promoted as the ADGP on the last day of his service as he retired on Tuesday. Aulakh, a highly decorated officer with a clean image in the state police force, served the Punjab Police from the rank of SHO to ADGP.

Besides, the Punjab government also promoted two DIGs, 2004-batch IPS officers Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Baljot Singh Rathore as IGs.

Two SSPs -- Upinderjit Singh Ghuman and Harcharan Singh Bhullar -- were also promoted to the rank of DIG.

