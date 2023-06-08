Eight of robbers’ gang arrested in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police busted a gang involved in daylight robberies by arresting eight members of the gang on Wednesday. During police interrogation, it came to fore that 13 persons were active in the Nurmahal area and were carrying out daylight robberies.

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said two pistols, ₹1.80 lakh stolen money, five motorcycles and gold ornaments were recovered from the possession of the accused.

“On May 29, six members of the gang barged into the house of a local shopkeeper and looted the family of their valuable items at gunpoint,” said Bhullar.

He added that following the incident, a special investigation team was constituted, which arrested eight accused on the basis of technical and ground evidences.

The accused, all in their 20s, have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Jagjeev Singh, Harsharanjeet Singh, Jasmeet Singh, Rajdeep Singh and Yuvraj Singh, all residents of Jalandhar rural areas.

