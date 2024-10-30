Either transfer Jind SP or send him on leave: Women’s panel to Haryana CM

The Haryana State Commission for Women has written to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and requested to transfer Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar from his current posting over allegations of sexual harassment against him. Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia has urged chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to either transfer or send Jind SP Sumit Kumar on leave pending inquiry into the sexual harassment case against him. (HTfile photo)

The request for transfer was made on Tuesday following the women’s commission hearing in New Delhi in which Sumit Kumar had appeared.

The SP has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by women police personnel.

“The commission has taken cognisance of the subject that has been cited on social media networks and news channels nowadays. A hearing was conducted in which Sumit Kumar, SP, Jind submitted his side before the chairperson,” the commission’s letter to the CM stated.

The women’s panel has recommended to the state government to either send the Jind SP on leave or transfer him.

“During the hearing and after considering facts, the commission requests you (the CM) that until the inquiry is completed in this matter, Sumit Kumar may be transferred or be appointed at the headquarters or be sent on leave,” the letter read.

The commission said that fair investigation should be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment against the officer. “So that the inquiry doesn’t get affected due to his influence,” the letter said on the reason for seeking his transfer.

On October 26, wrestler-turned-Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat had demanded punishment for those guilty and said she has little hope that “the Haryana government or the Centre will do justice to these women of Haryana Police.”

“Their voices may either have been suppressed or are being suppressed every day. But just as every section of society supported us, we and the entire society are also with them. The culprits should be punished,” she added.